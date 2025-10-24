Bring the Amalfi Coast to your garden with this stunning new alfresco dining range from Coles

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here
The sun is shining, and you know what that means; it’s time for a picnic!
But why not host your friends and family in style this summer?
Coles has released a stunning new Alfresco Dining range to bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to garden parties Down Under.
With dinnerware, gold cutlery, and Italian-style tablecloths up for grabs, you can host your very own Mediterranean dinner party.
And with some enviable price tags starting at just $7, you will be left feeling like you’re soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast – but for a fraction of the cost.
Scroll on to see our top picks from the new range.
All the best products from the Coles Alfresco Dining range
Kamda Melamine Servingware
The Kamda Melamine Servingware collection will instantly bring a pop of colour to your table this summer.
Featuring gorgeous blue patterns reminiscent of Greece and stylish lemon prints, the collection will make you feel like you’re on a European getaway, all from the comfort of your own home.
The serving tray, oval platter, and serving bowl are priced at just $10 each, but have a sturdy finish that helps protect against breakages.
Kamda Melamine Dinnerware Set
The Kamda collection comes with a matching dinnerware set, available in two different designs.
With a choice of either solid blue or patterned, it will transport you to Italy with its stylish design and sleek finish.
It is the perfect option for an outdoor picnic or dinner party, and costs just $10 per pack.
Marketlane Outdoor Table Cloth
Is your outdoor table looking like it needs a new lease of life?
Well, look no further than the Markletlane tablecloth!
Rather than refurbishing your furniture, this addition will give your garden a pop of colour and get it looking as good as new again.
The tablecloths come in chequered or lemon designs and are priced at just $7.
Kamda Gold Cutlery 16-piece Set
Why not update your cutlery collection with this modern and sleek 16-piece gold set?
Perfect for entertaining large numbers, it will prevent any mismatched cutlery situations during your otherwise picture-perfect picnics.
It costs just $20 for the entire set, keeping your dinner party costs low.
Germanica Ice Maker
The Germanica ice maker is the perfect way to keep your drinks cool and refreshing amid the balmy temperatures.
With a 1 litre capacity, it can create 8x cubes per 15-minute cycle, and comes with two different cube sizes.
It is available to buy for $99 and will save your delicious drinks from being ruined by the scorching sun this summer.
Kamda Dual Drink Dispenser with Stand
Want to take your bartending one step further?
Get your hands on the Kamda dual drink dispenser, which can provide your guests with two different drink options.
With two separate glass compartments and easy pour spouts, your guests will be able to easily refill their own drinks without you having to dash back and forth from the kitchen.
It is the perfect addition for serving homemade spritzers or lemonade, and costs just $30.
Marketlane Quilted Picnic Rug
Needless to say, no picnic is complete without a stylish rug!
The Markletlane quilted picnic rug will give you both comfort and style, coming in either a chequered or lemon design.
It is water repellent for those damp mornings and will set you back just $20.
Germanica Buffet Server
Rather than packing all your perfectly prepared dishes into separate containers, you can keep them all warn with the Germanica buffet server.
It comes with temperature controls, cool-touch handles, and includes two large and small trays with lids.
The buffet server costs $50 and will bring some added flair to your BBQs and picnics this summer.