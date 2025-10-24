Bring the Amalfi Coast to your garden with this stunning new alfresco dining range from Coles

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

The sun is shining, and you know what that means; it’s time for a picnic!

But why not host your friends and family in style this summer?

Coles has released a stunning new Alfresco Dining range to bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to garden parties Down Under.

With dinnerware, gold cutlery, and Italian-style tablecloths up for grabs, you can host your very own Mediterranean dinner party.

And with some enviable price tags starting at just $7, you will be left feeling like you’re soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast – but for a fraction of the cost.

Scroll on to see our top picks from the new range.

All the best products from the Coles Alfresco Dining range