  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

Bring the Amalfi Coast to your garden with this stunning new alfresco dining range from Coles

Why not host in style this summer?
kate dennett

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Advertisement

The sun is shining, and you know what that means; it’s time for a picnic!

But why not host your friends and family in style this summer?

Coles has released a stunning new Alfresco Dining range to bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to garden parties Down Under.

With dinnerware, gold cutlery, and Italian-style tablecloths up for grabs, you can host your very own Mediterranean dinner party.

Advertisement

And with some enviable price tags starting at just $7, you will be left feeling like you’re soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast – but for a fraction of the cost.

Scroll on to see our top picks from the new range.

All the best products from the Coles Alfresco Dining range

Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Kamda Melamine Servingware

The Kamda Melamine Servingware collection will instantly bring a pop of colour to your table this summer.

Featuring gorgeous blue patterns reminiscent of Greece and stylish lemon prints, the collection will make you feel like you’re on a European getaway, all from the comfort of your own home.

The serving tray, oval platter, and serving bowl are priced at just $10 each, but have a sturdy finish that helps protect against breakages.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
(Credits: Coles)

Kamda Melamine Dinnerware Set

The Kamda collection comes with a matching dinnerware set, available in two different designs.

With a choice of either solid blue or patterned, it will transport you to Italy with its stylish design and sleek finish.

It is the perfect option for an outdoor picnic or dinner party, and costs just $10 per pack.

SHOP NOW
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Marketlane Outdoor Table Cloth

Is your outdoor table looking like it needs a new lease of life?

Well, look no further than the Markletlane tablecloth!

Rather than refurbishing your furniture, this addition will give your garden a pop of colour and get it looking as good as new again.

The tablecloths come in chequered or lemon designs and are priced at just $7.

SHOP NOW
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Kamda Gold Cutlery 16-piece Set

Why not update your cutlery collection with this modern and sleek 16-piece gold set?

Perfect for entertaining large numbers, it will prevent any mismatched cutlery situations during your otherwise picture-perfect picnics.

It costs just $20 for the entire set, keeping your dinner party costs low.

SHOP NOW
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Germanica Ice Maker

The Germanica ice maker is the perfect way to keep your drinks cool and refreshing amid the balmy temperatures.

With a 1 litre capacity, it can create 8x cubes per 15-minute cycle, and comes with two different cube sizes.

It is available to buy for $99 and will save your delicious drinks from being ruined by the scorching sun this summer.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Kamda Dual Drink Dispenser with Stand

Want to take your bartending one step further?

Get your hands on the Kamda dual drink dispenser, which can provide your guests with two different drink options.

With two separate glass compartments and easy pour spouts, your guests will be able to easily refill their own drinks without you having to dash back and forth from the kitchen.

It is the perfect addition for serving homemade spritzers or lemonade, and costs just $30.

SHOP NOW
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Marketlane Quilted Picnic Rug

Needless to say, no picnic is complete without a stylish rug!

The Markletlane quilted picnic rug will give you both comfort and style, coming in either a chequered or lemon design.

It is water repellent for those damp mornings and will set you back just $20.

SHOP NOW
Coles Alfreco
(Credits: Coles)

Germanica Buffet Server

Rather than packing all your perfectly prepared dishes into separate containers, you can keep them all warn with the Germanica buffet server.

It comes with temperature controls, cool-touch handles, and includes two large and small trays with lids.

The buffet server costs $50 and will bring some added flair to your BBQs and picnics this summer.

SHOP HERE
kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement