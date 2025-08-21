  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING Kitchen & Cookware

6 of the best bread makers that you’ll want a slice of

In bread, we crust!
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Janet Guan
Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
Loading the player...
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s not a lot that can beat the simple joys of freshly baked bread. And while supermarket bread is accessible and does the job, a homemade loaf is always better.

Advertisement

We want freshly baked bread to be part of our morning routine – stat.

Gone are the days of manually kneading dough and breaking a sweat in the kitchen for a couple of slices that are gone before you’re even able to catch your breath.

Bread makers are here to save the day, and to help you choose the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best ones.

The best bread makers in Australia in 2025

01

Panasonic Premium Automatic Bread Maker

$312.95 at Amazon

With 30 automatic programs to choose from – including sourdough, pizza dough, and cake – the options feel practically endless with Panasonic’s Premium Automatic Bread Maker.

Equipped with artisan-style kneading techniques and dual temperature sensors, this maker can serve up consistently delicious and perfectly crispy bread.

Forget having to leave your home for professionally baked goods – you’ve got all you could ever need right here!

Shop now

02

Breville the Custom Loaf™ Pro

$449 at Breville

Whether you have your own bread recipe up your sleeve, or you’d rather the machine take the reins, the Breville Custom Loaf Pro has manual and automatic programs for both.

Plus, should you suddenly lose power (touch wood), its Power Interruption Protection system has 60 minutes of backup power, so your bread can keep baking should such a situation arise.

Shop now

03

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker

Currently $419.95 at Amazon

Japanese brand, Zojirushi, is well known for their high-quality kitchen appliances, namely its cult-status rice cooker being on wish lists of many home cooks.

The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus is no different. Boasting an average five-star rating on Amazon from over 3000 reviews, it’s safe to say this model is a crowd favourite.

This bread maker features double kneading blades and dual heaters to promote an even bake. Plus, its ‘Rapid Courses’ allow you to make a fresh loaf in just under two and a half hours.

Shop Now

04

Panasonic Bread Maker

$329 at The Good Guys

Choose from three loaf sizes and three crust browning settings to make the perfect loaf of bread.

This bread maker features dual temperature sensors that are used to determine internal and external temperatures to calculate the optimal timing for each bake.

This is to ensure you’ll have perfectly soft bread, every single time.

Shop Now
Advertisement

05

Sunbeam ExpressBake Bread Maker

$176.95 at Amazon

With this bad boy, you can indulge in a delicious fresh loaf of bread in under an hour!

With 12 settings to choose from, including a gluten-free option, you’ll have no shortage of things to bake.

To sweeten the deal, the machine has an automatic fruit & nut dispenser which releases into the dough during the kneading cycle – ensuring they remain whole during the process.

Shop Now

06

Kogan Bread Maker

from $99.99 (member price) at Kogan

Enjoy effortless baking results at home with the Kogan Bread Maker! It’s equipped with 19 preset programs and a user-friendly design that even the clumsiest beginner can survive.

The programmable timer allows for convenient ‘come and go’ use, so you can wake up or come home to the mouthwatering scent of freshly baked bread – yum!

Shop Now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Janet Guan
Janet Guan

Janet is a senior shopping content producer across various digital brands at Are Media including Better Homes and Gardens, New Idea, Who, Homes to Love, Now to Love, ELLE, marie claire and Gourmet Traveller. When she’s not finding new trinkets for her humble abode, you’ll most likely find her sipping wine next to a homemade charcuterie board.

Profile picture of Belad Al-Karkhey
Belad Al-Karkhey Lifestyle Writer

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement