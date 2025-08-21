Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

There’s not a lot that can beat the simple joys of freshly baked bread. And while supermarket bread is accessible and does the job, a homemade loaf is always better.

We want freshly baked bread to be part of our morning routine – stat.

Gone are the days of manually kneading dough and breaking a sweat in the kitchen for a couple of slices that are gone before you’re even able to catch your breath.

Bread makers are here to save the day, and to help you choose the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best ones.

The best bread makers in Australia in 2025

05 Sunbeam ExpressBake Bread Maker $176.95 at Amazon With this bad boy, you can indulge in a delicious fresh loaf of bread in under an hour! With 12 settings to choose from, including a gluten-free option, you’ll have no shortage of things to bake. To sweeten the deal, the machine has an automatic fruit & nut dispenser which releases into the dough during the kneading cycle – ensuring they remain whole during the process.

06 Kogan Bread Maker from $99.99 (member price) at Kogan Enjoy effortless baking results at home with the Kogan Bread Maker! It’s equipped with 19 preset programs and a user-friendly design that even the clumsiest beginner can survive. The programmable timer allows for convenient ‘come and go’ use, so you can wake up or come home to the mouthwatering scent of freshly baked bread – yum!

