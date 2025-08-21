There’s not a lot that can beat the simple joys of freshly baked bread. And while supermarket bread is accessible and does the job, a homemade loaf is always better.
We want freshly baked bread to be part of our morning routine – stat.
Gone are the days of manually kneading dough and breaking a sweat in the kitchen for a couple of slices that are gone before you’re even able to catch your breath.
Bread makers are here to save the day, and to help you choose the best one for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best ones.
The best bread makers in Australia in 2025
01
Panasonic Premium Automatic Bread Maker
$312.95 at Amazon
With 30 automatic programs to choose from – including sourdough, pizza dough, and cake – the options feel practically endless with Panasonic’s Premium Automatic Bread Maker.
Equipped with artisan-style kneading techniques and dual temperature sensors, this maker can serve up consistently delicious and perfectly crispy bread.
Forget having to leave your home for professionally baked goods – you’ve got all you could ever need right here!
02
Whether you have your own bread recipe up your sleeve, or you’d rather the machine take the reins, the Breville Custom Loaf Pro has manual and automatic programs for both.
Plus, should you suddenly lose power (touch wood), its Power Interruption Protection system has 60 minutes of backup power, so your bread can keep baking should such a situation arise.
03
Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker
Currently $419.95 at Amazon
Japanese brand, Zojirushi, is well known for their high-quality kitchen appliances, namely its cult-status rice cooker being on wish lists of many home cooks.
The Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus is no different. Boasting an average five-star rating on Amazon from over 3000 reviews, it’s safe to say this model is a crowd favourite.
This bread maker features double kneading blades and dual heaters to promote an even bake. Plus, its ‘Rapid Courses’ allow you to make a fresh loaf in just under two and a half hours.
04
Panasonic Bread Maker
$329 at The Good Guys
Choose from three loaf sizes and three crust browning settings to make the perfect loaf of bread.
This bread maker features dual temperature sensors that are used to determine internal and external temperatures to calculate the optimal timing for each bake.
This is to ensure you’ll have perfectly soft bread, every single time.
05
Sunbeam ExpressBake Bread Maker
$176.95 at Amazon
With this bad boy, you can indulge in a delicious fresh loaf of bread in under an hour!
With 12 settings to choose from, including a gluten-free option, you’ll have no shortage of things to bake.
To sweeten the deal, the machine has an automatic fruit & nut dispenser which releases into the dough during the kneading cycle – ensuring they remain whole during the process.
06
Kogan Bread Maker
from $99.99 (member price) at Kogan
Enjoy effortless baking results at home with the Kogan Bread Maker! It’s equipped with 19 preset programs and a user-friendly design that even the clumsiest beginner can survive.
The programmable timer allows for convenient ‘come and go’ use, so you can wake up or come home to the mouthwatering scent of freshly baked bread – yum!