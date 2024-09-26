Whether you live in a small apartment or house and are looking for a fridge that won’t take up too much room, or you want an extra fridge for entertaining, shopping for a bar fridge can be very overwhelming.



Bar fridges aren’t just for drink storage, you can store snacks, leftovers, and so much more – some even come with a built-in chilled compartment for frozen foods. There are a plethora of options that can accommodate every space and budget. From sleek designs perfect for modern homes to compact models ideal for small spaces, there’s something for everyone.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top bar fridges available today, highlighting their key features, capacities, and what they’re best for. Whether you’re looking to enhance your home bar, find the perfect appliance for your game room, or want a second fridge simply for extra storage, we’ve got you covered.

2024’s top bar fridges in Australia

The best bar fridges to shop in Australia in 2024

01 Hisense 125L Bar Fridge from $249 at The Good Guys Best for: Dorm rooms, studio apartments With a generous 125 litre capacity, the Hisense Bar Fridge allows you to store beverages, snacks, or whatever else your heart desires. The fridge features a fruit and vegetable crisper as well as handy door baskets to store drinks and food items. For those on a budget or with limited space, this bar fridge is both compact and functional, making it the perfect choice for small apartments.



The Hisense bar fridge even offers an adjustable thermostat and a reversible door to provide flexible placement options. Capacity: 125L | Dimensions: W475mm x H840mm x D556mm | Colours: White, Black Key features: 3-year warranty.

2.5-star energy rating.

Temperature control.

Fruit and vegetable crisper.

02 Esatto 87L Manual Defrost Bar Fridge from $349 at Appliances Online Best for: Dorm rooms, studio apartments The Esatto Manual Defrost Bar Fridge is designed for studio apartments, rumpus rooms, or a break room for a small office. The fridge has a separate freezer with plenty of room for ice creams or ice cubes and even has a door rack for storing smaller items. As for the fridge section, you have a crisper drawer for your fruits and vegetables as well as separated door storage. The fridge also has a reversible door to provide flexible placement options. Capacity: 87L | Dimensions: W470mm x H837mm x D492mm | Colour: Grey Key features: 2-year warranty.

2-star energy rating.

Temperature control.

Separate freezer.

Fruit and vegetable crisper.

03 Kogan 93L Bar Fridge from $179 at Kogan Best for: Entertaining, games room, dedicated drinks area Kogan’s bar fridge is a great budget option for those who are looking to invest in a second fridge. With a reversible door, this fridge can fit effortlessly into any space. Whether you’re going to use the fridge as a drinks fridge for entertaining or want something small for extra storage, this bar fridge not only has ample space, but also features a chiller compartment for frozen food and door storage. Capacity: 93L | Dimensions: W475mm x H860mm x D446mm | Colours: Silver, White, Black, Dark Graphite Key features: 2-year warranty.

3.5-star energy rating.

Reversible door.

Convenient chiller compartment.

Available at: $179 from Kogan Shop Now

04 Devanti 115L Bar Fridge from $424.95 at Amazon Best for: Entertaining, dedicated drinks area Devanti’s 115L Bar Fridge is ideal for chilling a variety of food and beverages while saving space. The fridge has adjustable shelves, a double-glazed door, height-adjustable feet, a built-in handle, and a reversible door for convenience. It acts as the perfect drink fridge and even has a built-in LED lamp to ensure smooth, quiet operation. If you want to keep the kids out of the fridge, it even features a lock for extra security. Capacity: 115L | Dimensions: W540mm x H845mm x D540mm | Colour: Black Key features: 2-year warranty.

3-star energy rating.

Digital temperature control.

Adjustable shelves.

Available at: $424.95 from Amazon

$622.95 from Myer Shop Now

Are bar fridges worth it?

Bar fridges are definitely a worthwhile investment for those with limited space or who want an extra fridge for added convenience. Bar fridges are ideal for small apartments, offices, or entertainment areas where space is limited. Whether you’re looking to store beverages, snacks, leftovers, or solely want to invest in a bar fridge for when you’re entertaining, these compact fridges could be a valuable addition to your space.

On top of this, most bar fridges are energy-efficient, helping to save on electricity bills compared to larger refrigerators.

