Fridges, freezers, and dual units are some of the longest lasting appliances in the home, so opting for an energy efficient fridge is guaranteed to save you on unnecessary running costs.
When it comes to storing your groceries, keeping the cost to a minimum is certainly preferable, especially considering the price hikes on fruit, veg and the rest of the works.
To make it simple, we have rounded up five of the most energy efficient fridges with something for every kitchen and budget in 2024.
2024’s top energy efficient fridges
- LG 243L Top Mount Refrigerator, $599, The Good Guys (here’s why)
- Fisher & Paykel 498L Quad Door Refrigerator, $1999, The Good Guys (here’s why)
- Westinghouse 496L Bottom Mount Refrigerator, $1396, The Good Guys (here’s why)
The best energy efficient fridges to shop in Australia 2024
01
LG 243L Top Mount Refrigerator
$599 at The Good Guys
Energy efficiency rating: 3.5 stars
If you are on the search for the best value for money, then LG has you sorted. For under $600, this Top Mount Refrigerator uses an energy efficient system, Multi Air Flow to direct cold air from the rear into the fridge cavity.
Key features:
- 185L refrigerator capacity
- 58L freezer capacity
- Fresh Zone Crisper
- Smart Inverter Compressor
- Dimensions: 56 x 157.3 x 63.7cm
- Two-year manufacturing warranty
Also available at:
- $599.01 from LG
- $635 from Appliances Online
02
Fisher & Paykel 498L Quad Door Refrigerator
$1999 at The Good Guys
Energy efficiency rating: 5 stars
Got a couple more mouths to feed? Double the drawers and shelves with this four door unit from Fisher & Paykel. The ActiveSmart™ Foodcare system learns how you live, adjusting temperature, airflow and inside humidity to keep food fresher for longer.
Key features:
- ActiveSmart Foodcare system
- Humidity control
- 324L refrigerator capacity
- 174L freezer capacity
- Dimensions: 179 x 79 x 69.2cm
Also available at:
- $1836 from Appliances Online
- $1999 from Bing Lee
03
Westinghouse 496L Bottom Mount Refrigerator
$1396 at The Good Guys
Energy efficiency rating: 4.5 stars
Designed with the modern family in mind, this Bottom Mount Fridge from Westinghouse offers Spillsafe glass shelves and a FamilySafe lockable compartment, pausing little people led accidents. Plus, with fingerprint resistant stainless steel, keeping the kitchen clean past 3:00pm is possible.
Key features:
- Quick chill function
- Multi-flow delivery system
- 351L refrigerator capacity
- 145L freezer capacity
- Dimensions: 172.5 x 79.6 x 72.3cm
- Two-year manufacturer warranty
Also available at:
- $1399 from Bing Lee
- $1627 from Appliances Online
04
Haier 431L Bottom Mount Refrigerator
$996 at The Good Guys
Energy efficiency rating: 5.5 stars
Unlike most energy efficient refrigerators, the Haier Bottom Mount unit extends to an integrated drinking water system. Operating an eco-friendly performance across the broad, the fridge maintains a stable temperature in every drawer and shelf. Plus, with an advanced ABT filter killing up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria, you can save on electricity and medical invoices all at once.
Key features:
- Dynamic ABT (Anit-Bacterial Treatment)
- Humidity Zone drawer
- Multi-zone Air circulation
- 319L refrigerator capacity
- 112L freezer capacity
- Dimensions: 172.5 x 67.5 x 70cm
Also available at:
- $999 from Bing Lee
- $1002 from Appliances Online
05
Liebherr 332L Bottom Mount Fridge
$4499 at Appliances Online
Energy efficiency rating: 6 stars
Taking the cake for energy efficiency, the Liebherr Bottom Mount Fridge is as sleek and effective as they come. With a slimline physique, and smart technology excelling in functionality, this unit boasts an elegant, user-friendly design.
Key features:
- VarioTemp
- EasyFresh-Safe
- DuoCooling System
- 229L refrigerator capacity
- 103L freezer capacity
- Dimensions: 192.7 x 61.5 x 76.7cm
Which type of fridge is most energy efficient?
The most simple measure of efficiency is the energy star rating, though there are other considerations which may indicate energy efficiency.
Typically, the most energy efficient refrigerators are those with the freezer on top, versus those with the freezer on bottom or side-by-side. Opting for a refrigerator with fewer doors is also considered a good indicator of an energy efficient fridge.
Additionally, opting out of units with an integrated icemaker or water dispenser will likely reduce electricity consumption.
