Freeze your running costs with these 5 energy efficient fridges

Cut your electricity bill in half!
(Image credit: LG)

Fridges, freezers, and dual units are some of the longest lasting appliances in the home, so opting for an energy efficient fridge is guaranteed to save you on unnecessary running costs.

When it comes to storing your groceries, keeping the cost to a minimum is certainly preferable, especially considering the price hikes on fruit, veg and the rest of the works.

To make it simple, we have rounded up five of the most energy efficient fridges with something for every kitchen and budget in 2024.

2024’s top energy efficient fridges

The best energy efficient fridges to shop in Australia 2024

01

LG 243L Top Mount Refrigerator

$599 at The Good Guys

Energy efficiency rating: 3.5 stars

If you are on the search for the best value for money, then LG has you sorted. For under $600, this Top Mount Refrigerator uses an energy efficient system, Multi Air Flow to direct cold air from the rear into the fridge cavity.

Key features:

  • 185L refrigerator capacity
  • 58L freezer capacity
  • Fresh Zone Crisper
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Dimensions: 56 x 157.3 x 63.7cm
  • Two-year manufacturing warranty

02

Fisher & Paykel 498L Quad Door Refrigerator

$1999 at The Good Guys

Energy efficiency rating: 5 stars

Got a couple more mouths to feed? Double the drawers and shelves with this four door unit from Fisher & Paykel. The ActiveSmart™ Foodcare system learns how you live, adjusting temperature, airflow and inside humidity to keep food fresher for longer.

Key features:

  • ActiveSmart Foodcare system
  • Humidity control
  • 324L refrigerator capacity
  • 174L freezer capacity
  • Dimensions: 179 x 79 x 69.2cm

03

Westinghouse 496L Bottom Mount Refrigerator

$1396 at The Good Guys

Energy efficiency rating: 4.5 stars

Designed with the modern family in mind, this Bottom Mount Fridge from Westinghouse offers Spillsafe glass shelves and a FamilySafe lockable compartment, pausing little people led accidents. Plus, with fingerprint resistant stainless steel, keeping the kitchen clean past 3:00pm is possible.

Key features:

  • Quick chill function
  • Multi-flow delivery system
  • 351L refrigerator capacity
  • 145L freezer capacity
  • Dimensions: 172.5 x 79.6 x 72.3cm
  • Two-year manufacturer warranty

04

Haier 431L Bottom Mount Refrigerator

$996 at The Good Guys

Energy efficiency rating: 5.5 stars

Unlike most energy efficient refrigerators, the Haier Bottom Mount unit extends to an integrated drinking water system. Operating an eco-friendly performance across the broad, the fridge maintains a stable temperature in every drawer and shelf. Plus, with an advanced ABT filter killing up to 99.9 per cent of bacteria, you can save on electricity and medical invoices all at once.

Key features:

  • Dynamic ABT (Anit-Bacterial Treatment)
  • Humidity Zone drawer
  • Multi-zone Air circulation
  • 319L refrigerator capacity
  • 112L freezer capacity
  • Dimensions: 172.5 x 67.5 x 70cm

05

Liebherr 332L Bottom Mount Fridge

$4499 at Appliances Online

Energy efficiency rating: 6 stars

Taking the cake for energy efficiency, the Liebherr Bottom Mount Fridge is as sleek and effective as they come. With a slimline physique, and smart technology excelling in functionality, this unit boasts an elegant, user-friendly design.

Key features:

  • VarioTemp
  • EasyFresh-Safe
  • DuoCooling System
  • 229L refrigerator capacity
  • 103L freezer capacity
  • Dimensions: 192.7 x 61.5 x 76.7cm
Which type of fridge is most energy efficient?

The most simple measure of efficiency is the energy star rating, though there are other considerations which may indicate energy efficiency.

Typically, the most energy efficient refrigerators are those with the freezer on top, versus those with the freezer on bottom or side-by-side. Opting for a refrigerator with fewer doors is also considered a good indicator of an energy efficient fridge.

Additionally, opting out of units with an integrated icemaker or water dispenser will likely reduce electricity consumption.

