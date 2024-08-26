Fridges, freezers, and dual units are some of the longest lasting appliances in the home, so opting for an energy efficient fridge is guaranteed to save you on unnecessary running costs.

When it comes to storing your groceries, keeping the cost to a minimum is certainly preferable, especially considering the price hikes on fruit, veg and the rest of the works.

To make it simple, we have rounded up five of the most energy efficient fridges with something for every kitchen and budget in 2024.

2024’s top energy efficient fridges LG 243L Top Mount Refrigerator, $599, The Good Guys (here’s why) Fisher & Paykel 498L Quad Door Refrigerator, $1999, The Good Guys (here’s why) Westinghouse 496L Bottom Mount Refrigerator, $1396, The Good Guys (here’s why)

The best energy efficient fridges to shop in Australia 2024

Which type of fridge is most energy efficient?

The most simple measure of efficiency is the energy star rating, though there are other considerations which may indicate energy efficiency.

Typically, the most energy efficient refrigerators are those with the freezer on top, versus those with the freezer on bottom or side-by-side. Opting for a refrigerator with fewer doors is also considered a good indicator of an energy efficient fridge.

Additionally, opting out of units with an integrated icemaker or water dispenser will likely reduce electricity consumption.

