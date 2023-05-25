"I was almost homeless." Instagram

Prior to starring on MAFS, Selina lived in Adelaide with her family, who she has been estranged from since telling them she would be “marrying a stranger.”

“It may seem like I’m living it up over here, but it has been far from that reality,” she admitted sadly.

“It’s been really tough. I have cried myself to sleep so many nights.”

“For those that have been following my journey, that’s a long time to go [with] no contact from your family, especially with everything that I went through,” she said.

“To go through that without my family’s support was really hard.”

Selina was paired with Cody Bromley on MAFS. Channel Nine

And whilst Selina seems busy at work as an influencer, collaborating with brands such as Bondi Boost, Lorna Jane Activewear, Pretty Little Thing, and more, she acknowledged that pursuing a career in social media wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

“I still live this narrative at the moment where brands still don’t want to work with me because I don’t fit this cookie cutter ‘blonde haired blue-eyed’ influencer look.”

“That’s my reality at the moment, it’s not fun and rainbows all the time. It sucks, life does suck sometimes and that’s okay.”

Despite a difficult 18 months, Selina is thriving. Instagram

Things are looking up for the 33-year-old though, Selina revealed that she’s the happiest she’s been in a long time at the end of her Q&A.

“I’m finally sleeping, eating well, and done the work to heal.”