Along with this caption, Fergie shared some sweet images of her set-up (and one of her cute dogs made an appearance in the snaps too!)

Fergie spoke further about how she wasn’t invited to the coronation during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain - and again, made it clear that she was fine with it.

“It’s a state occasion, and being divorced, I don’t think you can have it both ways,” she said.

“I am divorced and I'm really loving being divorced to my ex-husband, not from him but to him, it’s important to differentiate.”

“That’s a lovely feeling to be part of, it really is. [But] as I said, you can’t have it both ways. You mustn’t sit on the fence. You’re either in or out, don’t muck around,” she continued.

Fergie then added, “The great thing about this moment in time is the unity of family, and I think that Charles and Camilla are doing an exceptional job at unifying the family.”

Plus, once Charles and Camilla were crowned during the coronation ceremony, Fergie once again took to Instagram and posted a picture of them along with the caption:

“Sincerest congratulations to Their Majesties, the King and Queen.”