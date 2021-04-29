Sam Mac has spoken out about Sam Armytage's Sunrise exit. Instagram

Speaking to Yahoo!, the weatherman revealed that replacements are just part of the parcel when it comes to the industry.

"Shuffling is just part of breakfast TV." he told the publication.

He went on to speak about the departure of Sam Armytage and her being replaced with Natalie Barr.

Natalie Barr has replaced Samantha Armytage to host Sunrise alongside David "Kochie" Koch. Channel Seven

"You know, I miss Sam (Armytage), I think Sam was wonderful on the show, and we're friends and it's a big loss. But at the same time, Nat can do the show and she has done the show so many times.

"She's always been the news person and now she's in the host seat and I think it's breathed a little bit of freshness into the show as well."

Recently, Melissa Doyle shed some light on her axing from the morning show, claiming there was some "salt in the wounds".

"It's never a personal decision," the presenter told the Daily Telegraph. "I think when a company lets people go for whatever reason, it's just the way it is."

Melissa also confessed that getting any reminders of her old workplace would "sav(e) salt in the wounds".

Mel's replacement, Samantha Armytage, also recently left the breakfast show to "take a break and find some peace and calm".

And now Nat Barr has taken the Sunrise torch.