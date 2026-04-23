Zara Tindall reveals a new family addition with a very royal connection

Zara Tindall appears to have welcomed an adorable new addition to the family!

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The daughter of Princess Anne, 44, stepped out with a puppy at the Burnham Market International Horse Trials on April 18.

She had a huge smile on her face as she strolled across the grounds with the adorable cocker spaniel puppy.

The Tindall clan are huge dog fans and already has two black labradors, Storm and Pepper, and a brindle boxer called Blink.

Zara Tindall has stepped out with a brand new cocker spaniel puppy. (Credit: Getty)

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And their fourth dog has a connection to Zara’s cousin, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, who have two cocker spaniels themselves.

The couple has had their cocker spaniel, Orla, for six years, and welcomed another adorable new puppy earlier this year.

Orla was a gift from Kate’s brother, James, in 2020, and she has been a staple of their family ever since.

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She wasn’t William and Kate’s first cocker spaniel, as they previously had a pooch called Lupo, who passed away in 2020.

James had given Lupo to the couple as a belated wedding present in December 2011.

Zara will no doubt be getting tips about raising a cocker spaniel from her cousin, given that William got his own puppy earlier this year.

The name of Zara’s new puppy is not known, but her other three dogs are all named after “power women” in the Marvel universe, so its name may follow suit.

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Zara and Mike (pictured in 2011) are longtime animal lovers. (Credit: Getty)

The dogs all live with Zara, her husband Mike, and their three kids, Mia, 12, Lena, seven, and Lucas, five, at their home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Zara takes after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in her love of animals. The late monarch famously loved corgis, and she bred the dogs until 2015.

Elizabeth owned more than 30 dogs up until her death in September 2022, and was survived by two corgis and a cocker spaniel.

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The cocker spaniel, Lissy, went to live with her trainer, Ian Openshaw, while her corgis, Muick and Sandy, live with Prince Andrew at Marsh Farm.

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