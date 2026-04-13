The wedding photo scandal that left Queen Elizabeth enraged

When Peter Phillips sold his wedding photos to a magazine in 2008, Queen Elizabeth was not amused, and the fallout shook the Palace.

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Princess Anne’s son, 48, is heading down the aisle for the second time on June 6.

He is set to marry nurse Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, UK.

And it’s safe to say that this time around, the photos won’t be for sale.

The Queen’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, will marry Harriet Sperling in June. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Because the last time Peter got married, his decision to cash in on the occasion left the Queen furious.

When Peter married Autumn Kelly at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in 2008, it was a landmark moment — he became the first of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s grandchildren to wed.

The guest list was a who’s who of the royal family, with the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton all in attendance.

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However, in a move that blindsided the Queen and the royal family, Peter and Autumn sold their wedding photos to Hello! magazine for a reported £500,000 ($952,241)

The magazine ran a 100-page special packed with candid shots of the royal family.

Pictures of the royals laughing, relaxed and very much off-guard at the wedding reception at Frogmore House.

In 2020 documentary Meghan: Where Did It All Go Wrong?, royal expert Simon Vigar offered an insight into the infamous wedding.

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Peter Phillips married Autumn Kelly in May 2008. (Credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to The Express he said: “Generally what happens in the private do’s, there are no cameras there, or none of our camera’s there.

“So what happened at Peter and Autumn’s wedding is controversial and unusual.”

“It went down like a lead balloon with many members of the Royal Family,” he added.

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Reports suggested the Queen and senior royals were unaware there were four photographers and a reporter on the ground at what they understood to be a private family occasion.

The fallout was swift.

According to The Express, the Queen moved to ban senior royals from involvement in any future magazine photo deals — a ruling that remains in place to this day.

Prince Harry kisses his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth ll, as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh looks on following the wedding of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly. (Credit: Getty Images)

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Peter and Autumn went on to have two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, before divorcing in 2021.

He met Harriet Sperling at an equestrian event in 2024, and the pair announced their engagement in August 2025.

Peter reportedly popped the question with a ring from the same jeweller behind Queen Elizabeth’s own engagement ring.

Their wedding date has already been set, but this time, it will be a surprisingly low-key affair.

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Read everything we know about the day here.

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