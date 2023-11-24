The 2023 Rebel Sport Black Friday offers include:
30% off all full-priced clothing (excludes cricket, fan gear, socks)
- Nike Pro Womens 365 5 Inch Shorts
- Under Armour Womens SmartForm Evolution Mid Sports Bra
- Ell & Voo Women's Trinity Ribbed 7/8 Tights
- Nike Girls Sportswear Essential Boxy Tee
- Adidas Girls AEROREADY TechFit 7/8 Tights
- Under Armour Girls Q1 Pack Graphic Tee
- Under Armour Girls Sportstyle Logo Crop Tee
- Under Armour Boys Tech Vent Tee
- Nike Boys Sportswear Standard Issue Tee
Buy one get one half price on all footwear (excludes football boots, and socks)
- Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2 PS Kids Running Shoes
- Adidas Duramo SL Kids Running Shoes
- Nike Court Borough Low Recraft PS Kids Casual Shoes
- Asics GT 1000 12 GS Kids Running Shoes
50% off Garmin Forerunner 745
NordicTrack S45I NT20 Treadmill save $1000
Therabody Product - 30 - 40% off
- Theragun PRO Percussion Gun
- Theragun Prime Percussion Gun
- Theragun Elite Percussion Gun - White
- Thergaun Wave Solo
- Theragun Wave Roller
Watches - $100 off
Exercise and Sporting Equipment
- Terrasphere T1000 Indoor Table Tennis Table
- Plum Play 10ft Springsafe Trampoline
- Gilbert Diamonds Helix Netball Stand
- Wilson Nemesis Open 5.0 Tennis Racquet
- NordicTrack S221 NT22 Studio Bike
- NordicTrack RW300 NT21 Rower
- Proform Carbon EL PF21 Elliptical
Summer Essentials