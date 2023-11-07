Most Black Friday sales will continue over the four day period, lasting until Cyber Monday. Getty

What stores are having Black Friday sales?

All of our favourite stores hold the best Black Friday sales.

We're talking Nike, Myer, Kmart, Skechers, Amazon, Catch, Big W, Rebel Sport, and so many more.

We can only imagine how hectic the Nike store will be on November 24. Getty

While we wait for the 2023 Black Friday sales, the best we can do is prepare by looking at the previous sales on during this period.

Nike Black Friday sales 2022

Last year, Nike surprised us all by dropping the promo code 'GOBIG22' where we were all able to get 25% off ANY full-priced item on the site.

We can only dream that Nike will hold this sale again...

It is very rare for the brand to discount full-priced items so we are holding out hope for this November!

Nike Black Friday sales 2023

Here are some sales you can get your hands on right now: