Adidas Black Friday sales 2023
Adidas is having 40 per cent off selected styles both in-story and online this Black Friday. Here are some items to look out for:
Women's Fashion
- Adidas x Kseniaschnaider 3-Stripes Jeans, $90 down from $150.
- Adicolour Classics Firebird Track Pants, $66 down from $110.
- Adicolour 70s 3-Stripes Sweatshirt, $72 down from $120.
- Premium Essentials Loose Shorts, $54 down from $90.
- Adidas x Kseniaschnaider Denim Jacket, $114 down from $190.
- Adicolour Puffer Jacket, $120 down from $200.
- Nora Shoes, $84 down from $140.
- Xare BOOST Shoes, $156 down from $260.
Men's Fashion
- Trefoil Essentials Cargo Pants, $54 down from $90.
- Hack Shorts, $54 down from $90.
- Trefoil Essentials Tee, $24 down from $40.
- Trefoil Essentials Hoodie, $60 down from $100.
- Adicolour Neuclassics Jacket, $132 down from $220.
- Adicolour Reversible Jacket, $156 down from $260.
- Stan Smith Crepe Shoes, $138 down from $230.
- Adilette Slides, $33 down from $55.
