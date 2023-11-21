The Iconic Black Friday sales 2023
Sport
The Iconic is having 30 - 40 per cent off Sport, here are a few of our favourites:
- 40 per cent off The North Face Metropolis Parka, $300 down from $500.
- 30 per cent off Nike Essential Repel Woven Jacket, $59.50 down from $85.
- 30 per cent off Lorna Jane Relaxed Tee, $49 down from $70.
Beauty
The Iconic is having up to 30 per cent off Beauty, here are a few of our favourites:
- 25 per cent off Beauty's Most Wanted SET, $186.75 down from $249.
- 20 per cent off GHD Original Hair Straightener, $200 down from $250.
- 20 per cent off YSL Black Opium EDP 30ml Set, $110.40 down from $138.
- 30 per cent off Real Techniques Everyday Essential Set, $38.50 down from $54.99.
- 30 per cent off Wrinkles Schminkles Chest Wrinkle Patch, $30.80 down from $44.
- 25 per cent off KORA Organics Turmeric Brightening Trio, $74.25 down from $99.
Home
The Iconic is having up to 40 per cent off Home, here are a few of our favourites:
- 40 per cent off Sunnylife Travel Cheese Set, $30 down from $49.99.
- 40 per cent off Sunnylife Beach & Picnic Blanket, $60 down from $99.99.
- 50 per cent off Sheridan Supersoft Luxury Robe, $80 down from $159.99.
- 20 per cent off Frank Green Reusable Cup with Push Button, $27.99 down from $34.95.
- 30 per cent off Cotton on Body Active Drink Bottle 1L, $24.50 down from $34.99.
Fashion
The Iconic is having a range of sales across fashion:
- 30 to 40 per cent off dresses.
- 30 to 40 per cent off sneakers.
- 30 to 40 per cent off bags.
- 30 to 40 per cent off tops.
- 30 to 40 per cent off bottoms.
- 30 to 40 per cent of skirts.
What other stores are having Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
Mostly all major retailers hold some sort of sale for Black Friday – with many such as JB Hi-Fi, Myer, Amazon, The Good Guys and Big W offering some hot deals.
Here are some of the sales you can shop in the sale event:
- Macoda: $250 off mattresses, $30 off pillows, $75 off when you buy 2 pillows together, $50 off 100 per cent bamboo bedding.
- Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY15.
- Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off everything.
- Aura Home: 20 per cent to 50 per cent off everything.
- JS Health: 25 per cent off sitewide + free daily gift with each order.
- Hommey: 25 per cent off storewide.
- Alpha-H: 25 per cent off sitewide.
- ASOS: Up to 80 per cent off everything and extra 20 per cent off with code GET20 from November 23.
- H&M: 25 per cent off in-store and sitewide from November 24.
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off select products.
- Eva: Up to $375 off mattresses and up to $250 off selected collections.
- Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of technology.
- Amazon: Up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices and mega sitewide deals across all categories.
- The Good Guys: Sitewide sales across appliances, technology and more.
- Big W: Mega savings from November 21.