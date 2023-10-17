What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the best days of the year!

It is a massive sales event that most major retailers across Australia participate in, offering some of the biggest discounts and deals of the entire year. Black Friday sales happen both in-store and online, so if you don't do well in stressful situations or crazy crowds, you can shop the best deals from the comfort of your own home.

Now, when is Black Friday?

What day is Black Friday?

Black Friday happens every year on the last Friday of November.

This year, the official day of Black Friday is November 24.

Sales, sales and more sales! Getty

When does Black Friday start?

It’s best to get in quick for the best deals on Black Friday with most retailers kicking off their sales as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

Other retailers won't start their deals until 9am, when their physical stores open.

Despite the official Black Friday sales being on November 24, it's best to keep an eye out for deals starting a week or so earlier. However, the best deals, in past years, have proven to be best over the four-day Black Friday weekend which includes Cyber Monday on November 27.

RELATED: 8 matching Christmas pyjamas to don this festive season

When does Black Friday end?

Much like the start, it's hard to perfectly anticipate the end date of the Black Friday sales. The best way to look at it is the best deals will be across November 24 to November 27, but if you keep an eye out beforehand, chances are you'll be able to get an early bargain.

If you are still looking for a deal after the main shopping period, most retailers will continue their Black Friday sales for about a week after.

It's a good idea to start saving now to prepare for the big day! Getty

RELATED: Beauty advent calendars that will make your Christmas countdown extra chic

How long does Black Friday last?

Black Friday is meant to be just the Friday, but most retailers keep the deals and discounts rolling throughout the whole 4-day period... right up until the end of Cyber Monday.

The Black Friday sale has transitioned into more of a shopping event, rather than a shopping day, with some stores having deals on for weeks both before and after the day.

The main reason for this is because brands try and compete with each other by announcing their best deals before the official start date.

What stores are having Black Friday sales in Australia?

You'll find that most major retailers will have sales on for Black Friday.

Here are just some stores we are sure will get you the best Black Friday deals:

JB Hi-Fi

Harvey Norman

Kmart

Myer

Big W

Bunnings Warehouse

Amazon

Rebel Sport

Officeworks

Nike

Sketchers

Target

RELATED: 9 best-selling sports bras both you and your wallet will love