What stores are having Black Friday sales?

Most major retailers have a sale for Black Friday.

Stores such as Target, Kmart, Big W, Myer, Amazon, Catch... and the list continues.

While waiting for this years Black Friday catalogue to drop... we have taken a look back at last years to see what we can expect.

Target Black Friday sales 2022

Last year, there were lots of incredible deals. We can only hope similar deals will return in 2023.

Here are some of the items on sale last Black Friday:

30% off clothing, footwear and accessories from Fila, Lonsdale, Piping Hot, Zoo York, Mossimo and Mooks Clothing Co.

30% off Braun, Kenwood, Delonghi and selected Sunbeam.

50% off selected toys.

20% off selected Huffy bikes.

40% off Cygnett tech accessories.

20% off Nespresso.

20% off rugs.

Keep and eye out because the 2023 catalogue will be released soon!

Target Black Friday sales 2023

Here are some sales you can shop right now: