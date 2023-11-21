Kogan Black Friday sales 2023
TV & Home Theatre
- 43" LED 4K Smart Google TV, $295 down from $599.99.
- 55" LED 4K Smart Roku TV, $415 down from $749.99.
- 32" LED Smart Roku TV, $185 down from $399.99.
- 2.1 Channel 80W Dolby Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, $89.99 down from $199.99.
- 600 ANSI Full HD Wi-Fi Projector, $219 down from $599.99.
- Larvik Studio TV Stand for 45" - 65" TV, $119 down from $299.99.
- Star Tech 8 Port 7.1 Surround Sound 4K UHD Plug and Play Splitter, $189.05 down from $444.39.
Phones & Wearables
- Kogan Active 3 Smart Watch, $49.99 down from $139.99.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, $179 down from $449.
- Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black), $1,359 down from $1,499.
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB, Phantom Black), $697 down from $1,249.
- Kogan Play 2 Kids Smart Watch (Blue), $37.99 down from $69.99.
- 18W PD Power Bank, $29.99 down from $59.99.
Electronics
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $158 down from $219.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case, $249 down from $386.
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, $335 down from $557.
- Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $34.99 down from $99.99.
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $229 down from $356.
- SmarterHome Outdoor Battery Powered Wireless Security Smart Camera, $69.99 down from $169.99.
- SmarterHome Security Camera Doorbell 3 Pro, $84.99 down from $149.99.
- SmarterHome Colour & Warm/Cool White Smart LED Ambient Bar Light - Pack of 2, $34.99 down from $99.99.
- Mini Karaoke Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone, $29.99 down from $69.99.
Appliances & Whitegoods
- SmarterHome 2.0kW Portable Air Conditioner, $219 down from $399.99.
- SmarterHome 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner, $349 down from $699.99.
- 23L Digital Air Fryer Oven, $119 down from $299.
- SmarterHome G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $179 down from $399.99.
- Z15 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $189 down from $649.
- SmarterHome LX16 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock, $384 down from $899.
- Extreme Iron Station and Steam Generator, $79.99 down from $219.99.
- 65L Bar Fridge, $149 down from $279.99.
Furniture
- Shangri-La Casablanca Bedside Table (Oak), $94.99 down from $249.
- Ergolux Electric Standing Desk (Walnut), $219 down from $369.
- Ovela Christian Console Table (Black), $51.99 down from $199.
- Shangri-La Winton Dining Table, $179 down from $559.
- Shangri-La Mackenzie Outdoor Furniture Egg Chair, $259 down from $599.
Health & Beauty
- S1 Zero-Gravity Heated Shitasu Massage Recliner Chair, $779 down from $1,799.
- Estelle Ionic High Speed Pro Hair Dryer, $79.99 down from $259.99.
- Estelle LED Travel Makeup Mirror, $17.99 down from $79.99.
- Heated Deluxe Shiatsu Massage Pillow, $44.99 down from $99.99.
- Bella Vita Air Compression Pneumatic Full Leg Massager, $74.99 down from $199.
See more of Kogan's Black Friday deals, here.
What other stores are having Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?
Mostly all major retailers hold some sort of sale for Black Friday – with many such as JB Hi-Fi, Myer, Amazon, The Good Guys and Big W offering some hot deals.
Here are some of the sales you can shop in the sale event:
- Macoda: $250 off mattresses, $30 off pillows, $75 off when you buy 2 pillows together, $50 off 100 per cent bamboo bedding.
- Sleep Republic: 15 per cent off mattresses and accessories with code BLACKFRIDAY15.
- Ecosa: Up to 35 per cent off everything.
- Aura Home: 20 per cent to 50 per cent off everything.
- JS Health: 25 per cent off sitewide + free daily gift with each order.
- Hommey: 25 per cent off storewide.
- Alpha-H: 25 per cent off sitewide.
- ASOS: Up to 80 per cent off everything and extra 20 per cent off with code GET20 from November 23.
- H&M: 25 per cent off in-store and sitewide from November 24.
- Myer: Up to 50 per cent off select products.
- Eva: Up to $375 off mattresses and up to $250 off selected collections.
- Dyson: Save up to $550 across a range of technology.
- Amazon: Up to 63 per cent off Amazon devices and mega sitewide deals across all categories.
- The Good Guys: Sitewide sales across appliances, technology and more.
- Big W: Mega savings from November 21.