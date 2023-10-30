What will you save on this year? Getty

What stores are having Black Friday sales?

Mostly all major retailers hold some sort of sale for Black Friday!

Stores such as Kmart, JB Hi-Fi, Myer, Amazon, The Good Guys, Big W... and many more.

Prepare to go home with a basketful this Black Friday. Getty

Most stores don't announce their sales until closer to the date... but most years, our favourite stores have had very similar Black Friday sales to their previous years. The best we can do is come prepared.

Kmart Black Friday sales 2022

When looking through Kmart's Black Friday sales catalogue for 2022, we can see lots of incredible deals that get us very excited for this years catalogue to drop.

Last year we saw the 20/28cm Tefal Easy Plus Frying Pan on sale for $39 down from $109, Acer 31.5 inch LCD Monitor on sale for $269 down from $349, Razor Hovertrax Brights Smart Balancing Electric Scooter on sale for $199 down from $299, Braun PureEase Food Processer on sale from $79 down from $129... these are just a few of the incredible deals.

Keep an eye out because the 2023 catalogue will hopefully be released soon!

Kmart Black Friday sales 2023

Here are some sales you can get right now while we wait for this year's Black Friday sales to roll around.