Though most stores have not yet released their 2023 Black Friday catalogues, most years our favourite stores have had similar sales to the previous years.
Harvey Norman Black Friday sales 2022
Look at last years Black Friday sales, we can be sure to expect some AMAZING sales in 2023.
Here are some of our favourite deals we are hoping will return:
- KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer - $499, save $100.
- Westinghouse 425L Bottom Mount Fridge - $997, save $200.
- Samsung Q990C 11.1.4 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar - $1395, save $600.
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame LS03B QLED 4K Smart TV - $2495, SAVE $1000.
- Tefal Easy Rice and Slow Cooker - $159, save $30.
Keep an eye out because the 2023 catalogue will be released soon!
Harvey Norman Black Friday sales 2023
Here are some sales you can get right now while we wait for this years Black Friday sales to roll around.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro - $898, save $400.
- Medisana Shiatsu Neck Massager - $139, save $40.
- Crock-Pot Express Easy Release XL Multicooker - $99, save $99.
- VS Sassoon Air Styler Brilliance 7-in-1 Hot Air Styler - $149, save $20.
- Swann 1080p WiFi Spotlight Outdoor Security Camera -$108, save $60.