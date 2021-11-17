The sale period is the perfect time to upgrade your homewares. Pexels

The Best Black Friday Homewares Deals

The Good Guys: If Black Friday Sales in the past is anything to go by, there may be Black Friday Deals this year on Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, GoPro, Xbox, Dyson and so much more, with great deals across the store including gaming, TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances and laundry appliances.

Kogan: From as soon as this Friday, Kogan is offering its Kogan First members an exclusive sneak peak of its Black Friday sales, so if you want to get ahead, you can start a free 14 day trial to enjoy early access.

Myer: This year Myer will be discounting hundreds of items across a range of different categories, including homewares, with early bird offers already running.

David Jones: You can save up to 50% on selected homewares on what David Jones is calling 'the event of the year', so make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any items you want to add to your cart.

Bing Lee: With a variety of Black Friday deals across electronics and appliances in Australia, you'll be able to shop the best Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops and a huge range of other items at Bing Lee without breaking the bank.

Dick Smith: Shop the hottest deals on Dick Smith right now, with the 2021 Black Friday sale already underway on the site.

Appliances Online: Look forward to shopping 'legendary' deals this year across a range of products and categories when Appliance Online starts its Black Friday event very soon.

The Best Cyber Monday Homewares Deals

Zanui: If you're wanting to upgrade your furniture, look no further than Zanui, with a variety of homewares and furniture to choose from.

Sheridan: Spruce up your bedroom with new bedding and homewares from Sheridan, with this year's Cyber Monday period not to be missed.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Offering incredible savings on everything from bedding, kitchen, bath, home decor, and more, Bed Bath & Beyond's selection of Cyber Monday sales is one to jump on.

Adairs: Bedroom, bathroom, homewares and furniture - Adairs has you covered. Make sure to keep your eye out for when the site drops its Cyber Monday sale.

Aura Home: Score some incredibly cheap markdowns on a range of season designs, from quilt covers to homewares and towels on Aura Home.

Country Road: With bathroom, bedroom, kitchen and dining and home accessories categories to browse through, you'll be sure to find what you're looking for on Country Road.

