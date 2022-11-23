APPLIANCES ONLINE

From washing machines to vacuums, Appliances Online’s Black Friday sale is on right now.

Electrolux UltimateHome 900 Handstick vacuum cleaner, $639 (usually $849) at Appliances Online

With powerful suction, a multi-surface nozzle, advanced filtration and an easy empty magnetic dust bin and more, the Electrolux UltimateHome 900 handstick vacuum will make Sunday chores a breeze.

DYSON

Almost every product Dyson rolls out becomes a cult buy, and it’s easy to see why. This Black Friday, you can save up to $400 on select products.

Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum, $599 (usually $999) at Dyson

When we think of cordless stick vacuums, our minds instantly land on the oh-so-famous Dyson stick vacuums. The V8 Absolute, in particular, is powerful and versatile with minimal noise - just how we like it. With 40 minutes of fade-free power and whole machine filtration that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, we’re daydreaming about the days we swivel this around the home.

SAMSUNG

Samsung’s Black Friday sale is now on with discounts across the board. For us? Our eyes are set on saving $150 off a sleek stick vacuum.

Bespoke Jet Elite Extra stick vacuum in blue, $1249 (usually $1399) at Samsung

Suitable for hard and soft floors, the Bespoke Jet Elite Extra also features a power mop and a five-layered filtration system for the ultimate home cleaning experience. With up to 120 minutes of run-time, so you can do the entire home stress-free, and a lightweight design, this stick vacuum from Samsung is well worth the investment.

THE GOOD GUYS

Your one-stop-shop for home appliances and electronics. The Good Guys is having its Black Friday Sale early this year with savings galore across all categories.

Electrolux Ergorapido classic stick vacuum, $199 at The Good Guys

For under $200, you can get acquainted with a high-quality stick vacuum by Electrolux. This model, in particular, is a lightweight yet powerful option for all floors and hard surfaces.

MYER

Myer’s Black Friday early bird sale is now on, with unmissable savings on fashion, home, kids’ and more. From air fryers to crockery, quilts to vacuum cleaners, if you’re looking to refresh the home - now is the time to do it.

Shark Ultimate upright vacuum, $449 (usually $699)

If you’re looking for a vacuum cleaner that glides with ease and picks up hair without a struggle, then consider your search over. The Shark Ultimate upright vacuum is perfect for removing large and small debris, and the brand’s iconic DuoClean floorhead is now enhanced with self-cleaning technology.

BING LEE

Bing Lee’s Black Friday sale is happening right now - sitewide. From TVs to laptops, fridges to vacuums, Bing Lee has it all.

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Plus robotic vacuum, $1487 (usually $1899) at Bing Lee

For the full automated experience, opt for a robot vacuum. The DEEBOT X1 Plus from Ecovacs is a robotic vacuum *and* a mopping cleaner all in one. Featuring the brand’s voice assistant, YIKO, auto-empty function and TrueMapping technology, it’s the ultimate hands-free vacuuming experience.

