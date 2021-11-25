Upgrade your TV with some of the best deals of the year. Pexels

The Best Black Friday TV Deals

The Good Guys: Shop the latest in 4K, 8K, OLED QLED Smart TVs and bring your home entertainment space to life. With deals across brands such as Samsung, LG, Hisense, Sony and more, you are sure to find just the TV you need.

Kogan: Find a Smart TV, 55 inch LED TV, 65 inch LED TV, 75 inch LED TV, Android TV and more at a discounted price right now during the sale period.

Bing Lee: Whether you're in the market for a 4K Ultra HD TV or an OLED TV, you'll be able to shop the best deals without breaking the bank.

Dick Smith: Shop the hottest deals on LED TVs right now, with the 2021 Black Friday sale already underway on the site.

Appliances Online: Explore the extensive selection of ultra HD and smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and TCL, and find one to get the most out of your entertainment.

David Jones: Choose from some of the industry's most innovative brands from Samsung to Panasonic to Sony, with a great TV selection and hot deals.

Catch: With a wide range of TVs at discounted prices across Smart TVs from big named brands that include, Samsung, Hisense, Soniq and Panasonic, you're bound to find the perfect fit for your home.