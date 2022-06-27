Tim Robberts via Getty.

The best EOFY tech sales in Australia 2022

The Good Guys: Purchase your new phone, tablet or speaker online then collect in store for a 'tax time bonus' - an extra EOFY win!

Kogan: Offering up to 70 per cent off tech - including TVs, earphones and tablets - Kogan is a hot spot for hot deals this EOFY.

Myer: Whether it's that Kindle you've been eyeing off or the Bose Sleepbuds ii, Myer is offering significant discounts on many handy gadgets.

Dick Smith: With discounts on smart watches, monitors, phones, projectors and more, Dick Smith is a mighty fine online stop during EOFY.

Bing Lee: Save big on Samsung and Sony smartphones and TVs with Bing Lee's EOFY sales.

Appliances Online: Why not kit out your home entertainment system with a new sound bar or smart TV from Appliances Online?

Dell: If you're in need of a new laptop for work or personal admin, check out the hot deals going on at Dell.