Finding the perfect sports bra can make a world of difference in your workout routine. After all, there's nothing more annoying (and painful) than the girls bouncing about while you're jumping, jiving and giving it your all during a high-intensity session.

But let's be real, not everyone's rolling in the big bucks to splurge on a top-tier sports bra. That's why going for a budget-friendly (yet still high-quality) option just makes sense.

What to look for in a quality sports bra

Before choosing the right sports bra for you, there are some things you should consider.

Supportive structure

Look for bras that offer the right level of support for your activity. High-impact workouts require more support, while low-impact activities may need less. Check for features like a sturdy underband, encapsulated cups and adjustable straps.

Comfortable fit

A well-fitting sports bra shouldn't chafe, dig in, or feel too tight. Opt for a snug yet comfortable fit that holds everything in place without causing discomfort.

Moisture-wicking material

Sweating is inevitable during workouts, so go for bras made from moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you dry by pulling sweat away from your skin.

Breathability

Search for designs with mesh panels or breathable fabric to ensure proper ventilation, especially in areas prone to sweating.

Adjustability

Adjustable straps and closures allow you to customise the fit according to your body shape and preference, ensuring maximum comfort and support.

Ease of use

Getting in and out of your sports bra should be hassle-free. Look for bras with front or back closures, especially if you find pulling tight sports bras over your head uncomfortable.

Appropriate coverage

The level of coverage you prefer is of course subjective, but make sure the bra covers enough without causing spillage or discomfort.

Durability

A good sports bra should withstand multiple washes and retain its shape and support over time.

Activity-specific features

Depending on your workout, look for specific features. For instance, running bras often have extra padding to minimise bounce, while yoga bras may focus more on comfort and flexibility.