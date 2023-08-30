The 9 best sports bras to shop under $100
Below, we dive into the highest-quality sports bras you can buy for under $100.
Ultimate crop in black, $45 (usually $89.99) at Active Truth
Feel secure through every movement, bend and stretch with this supportive crop. It has a rounded neckline and a racer-back style in black for a classic sports bra look.
Triumph Triaction underwired sports bra, $64.95 at Curvy
Made for active lifestyles, the Triaction bra provides extreme bounce control for the toughest of workouts. It's designed with double-layer support, adjustable padded straps, and a versatile unpadded, wired design suitable for intense movement like running, dance, netball and more.
Rockwear Zen high impact sports bra, $48.99 (usually $69.99) at Myer
Giving you maximum coverage across the bust with non-stretch lining to reduce bounce, this compression-fit sports bra is perfect for any activity.
CRZ YOGA strappy back wirefree sports bra, $43.99 at Amazon
CRZ YOGA's padded sports bra has over 2000 five-star reviews on Amazon alone, with customers saying it's an "amazing, cheaper alternative" to more expensive activewear brands. Plus, it comes in 24 cute shades, as well as a wide range of sizes.
Flow Y bra nulu light support, $69 at Lululemon
Designed to feel like you're not even wearing a bra, Lululemon's classic racerback is bound to become a staple in your workout wardrobe. While this one only offers light support, the brand has an extensive range of styles, sizes and support ranges for different needs.
Berlei Electrify non-contour bra, $64.95 at Myer
If comfort is your main criteria, you can't go past this bra with almost 400 five-star reviews. "This bra is the best sports bra I have ever worn," said one loyal customer. "I would never buy anything else and I have one in every colour."
adidas Powerreact training medium support sports bra, $44.99 at Rebel Sport
Perfect for medium-intensity workouts, this best-seller keeps you supported and dry, thanks to breathable mesh details and moisture-wicking properties. Its pullover-style also has removable padding, letting you decide your desired coverage.
Alpha women's high-support padded adjustable sports bra, $75 at Nike
Nike's Alpha high-support bra gives you the highest level of support with a compressive feel and minimal bounce. Engineered foam pads provide support and shaping, while its adjustable back keeps you comfortably contained - and most importantly - still breathing.
Lorna Jane Circuit recycled sports bra, $95 at The Iconic
You'll have a hard time finding a bra more comfortable and flexible than one from Lorna Jane. With moisture-wicking technology and four-way stretch, it also has adjustable straps and mesh panels for quality support and ventilation.