Duke the Label’s High Impact Sports has been engineered to mould to any breast size, creating support through movement.

But what makes it so special? Besides spending more than two years in the making, the bra is created with powermesh - which can stretch in four ways. This allows the piece to gently shape to curves (no more squeezing and pinching!).

Combined with triple lining, wide straps, deep bust coverage, and a three-prong hook and eye strap, the piece caters to a wide variety of body types and stands as one of few Australian brands that go up to a size 26.

The High Impact Sports Bra retails for $84.99 Duke the Label

Label founder Rhiannon Duke commented on the 'game-changing' nature of the inclusive sports bra,

“This sports bra is not just another sports bra – it’s a game changer. We like to think of it as the sports bra, reimagined."

“When we label our sizes, it’s not just a number, it’s a dedication to providing the perfect fit for any woman, no matter their size," she continued.

Dedicated to those who struggle with ill-fitting bands, lack of coverage, and flimsy straps, this bra is set to revolutionise the Aussie activewear scene.