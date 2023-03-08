The best cheap activewear brands to shop in 2023

dk active

Shop sustainable and accessible activewear from local Australian brand dk active that strive to create stylish workout gear for all women.

dk active are made here in Australia using sustainable and ethical manufacturing processes as their sizing runs from a XS to XXL.

Price range: $49.95 to $129.95

Cotton On Body

It's hard to look past Cotton On when it comes to affordable alternatives. The brand creates on trend pieces at accessible prices and their Curve range offers options for sizes up to AU 26.

Price range: $10 to $95

Puma

Puma is one of the leading activewear brands across the globe, known for their combination of style and performance. Shop their affordable activewear pieces such as leggings, tops, bras and shorts or splurge in some of their quality shoes for all activity levels.

Price range: $14 to $220

Reebok

Global activewear brand Reebok have long been leaders in stylish workout clothes from their basketball gear of the 90s until now. They offer high quality activewear at a range of prices and styles to suit your needs.

Price range: $10 to $420

Rockwear

Shopping affordably does not mean you have to sacrifice style nor substance and Rockwear activewear is proof of that. The iconic Australian brand create ultra stylish pieces to get you from the gym to the coffee shop.

Price range: $20 to $105

Glassons

Having recently launched their new Active range, Glassons' stylish workout wear gives off that effortless athleisure look. The skirt styles are great for golfers or lovers of tennis and their shorts and track sets are great every day activewear pieces.

Price range: $9.99 to $69.99

HIIT

ASOS exclusive activewear brand HIIT creates pieces to suit any level of exercise and activity whether that be a chill yoga class, CrossFit or just a weekend stroll.

SHOP NOW

LEAD IMAGE: Puma / dk active / Reebok

