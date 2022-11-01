LYOLYTE triangle bralette in nude, $24.95 at Boody

For comfort seekers and the planet, the LYOLYTE triangle bralette by Boody is made from sustainable bamboo Lyocell fabric, making them incredibly soft against your skin. Plus, bamboo requires very little water and is one of the fastest growing plants in the world. Available from XS to XL.

Modern cotton bralette in white, $49.95 at Calvin Klein

While smaller girls have mixed opinions on the underwire in some Calvin Klein bras, a cult favourite is this classic cotton bralette. The cotton fabric breathes like a dream, and the sizes run from XS to XL. Wear underneath a crop top or style with your favourite pair of denim shorts for a carefree look.

Ruched sports bra in lilac, $50 at Gymshark

You may be an A-cup, but you still got to take care of your boobs when you exercise. This ruched sports bra offers medium support and comes in a variety of colours. Our pick is this summery soft lilac hue. Available in XS to XXL.

Saturday The Label Rose underwire bra, $79 at THE ICONIC

The gorgeously designed Rose underwire bra by Saturday the Label is crafted from the softest mesh to bring to you the most romantic and comfortable lingerie set of your dreams. Available from XS to XL sizes.

So Obsessed wireless push-up bra in espresso, $88.07 at Victoria's Secret

Sometimes, our girls just need a bit of oomph. This wireless push-up bra from Victoria's Secret brings you glamour without sacrificing comfort. Featuring memory-fit padding and a silky-smooth fabric, you'll be wondering why you're still wearing wired bras after this. Available from AA to DDD cup sizes and a variety of colours to suit your taste.

Bombshell Add 2 Cups push-up bra in white, $88.07 at Victoria's Secret

Not convinced and still prefer wired bras? This is the ultimate push-up bra from Victoria's Secret, ultra-lifting but still as comfy as ever. Plus, the U-shaped ballet back creates an even more contoured lift. Available in AA to DD.

Dora Larsen Sia bra in lilac, $99.40 at NET-A-PORTER

A sugary lilac tulle dotted with golden daisies floating on your skin. The Sia bra by Dora Larsen is *the* delicate undergarment you need. Made using recycled pre-consumer nylon and thread made from 100% recycled polyester from post-consumer waste, you'll be prancing around in this bra guilt-free. Available in sizes 32A through to 34E, pair it with its matching briefs for the complete look.

Fleur Du Mal Lily embroidered bra in dark green, $229.47 at NET-A-PORTER

Looking for the perfect plunge bra? The Lily bra by Fleur Du Mal is made from sheer tulle embroidered with lilies in a rich and mysterious dark green hue. Available in 32A through to 38G.

Evie underwire bra in cobalt, $69 at Kat the Label

Created in beautiful Byron bay, Kat the Label offers fiercely feminine designs that can be shown off as well as kept under wraps. This cobalt blue design is our choice and is available in XS to XL.

Cora strapless convertible bra, approx $90.35 at LULALU

The Cora bra is built for flexibility and comfort. LULALU specialises in petite lingerie so it's safe to say they know a thing or two about bras for small breasts. The AA and A sizes of the Cora feature a slight bump pad, while the AAA size has a removable cookie for more (or less) padding.

Lead photo: @kendalljenner