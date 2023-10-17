What deals should I look out for at Officeworks Black Friday sale?
Officeworks recommends electronics such as: iPhones, iPad/Tablets, Samsung Galaxy Phones and PC/ Apple Macbook Laptops to make the most out of their sales.
Plus saving on gift cards is a great way to prepare for a tight budget this Christmas.
Or even getting office supplies that you know you need, but don't know if you can prioritise. Well now, you can!
RELATED || The best Black Friday deals we're shopping at Myer
Officeworks Black Friday sales 2022
When looking through last years Officeworks Black Friday catalogue, we couldn't believe how they were giving technology away cheap as chips.
From an Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Speaker for less then $18! To saving $200 on a MacBook air 13.3 inch with M1 chip 256GB. Even a mini projector for less then a hundred dollars, that's what we call a steal.
Or if you're planning for your summer holidays, how about a Kindle for a bargain $165 or even a Fibit for the same price!
What will you save on for the Black Friday 2023 sales?
Officeworks Black Friday sales 2023
Here are three sales you can snag right now, while you wait for this year's Black Friday sales.
- A glowing rainbow computer set is perfect for your kid's Christmas gift, which you can get for less than $50 here.
- Is your laptop slowly dying at work? Replace it with a $400 Lenovo laptop here!
- Get ready for Summer with a Garmin Smartwatch that does it all for just $279, here.
RELATED || Black Friday Australia 2023: All you need to know