Locked In Deals

According to Nikita, discount deals often mislead consumers into purchasing a product before a deadline, misleading shoppers into thinking they are taking advantage of a great deal.

This, however, is often not the case, with the price of the "locked-in" deal often the same as the original price of the item.

Store Deals

Another one Nikita says to look out for is "buy two, get one free" deals, which, on the surface seem like a cost-effective means of saving whilst you shop, especially if it's an item you buy on the regular.

Nikita says that often items will have short expiry dates, making them impossible to use in time, and are actually misleading by implying savings are to be had, even if the price of one item is just its regular price, that is, half of the two.

"Their purpose is to sell more, that's their job, they are storing lots of goods," Nikita says.

"They want you to buy more than what you have on your list."

Store Layout

Commonly you'll find your staple grocery items located far away from each other in-store, forcing you to walk around the store and spend more time shopping for products that wouldn't have otherwise crossed your mind!

Music

Nikita says that supermarket chains will often hand-select relaxed, slow-paced music to create a calming atmosphere for shoppers, one where they lose track of time and spend more time browsing the store, where they are likely to purchase additional items.

Bigger Sized Carts

According to research conducted in the US, supermarket trolleys have doubled in size since they were first invented, resulting in consumers purchasing an average of 40 percent more food items.

Unpacking the psychology of it all, Nikita reveals that the idea of the changed design is to trick consumers into thinking their shopping trolley is missing food items.