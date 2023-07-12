Coles has launched 80 bulk-buy items as part of their 'Big Pack Value' range.

For a limited time only, the supermarket giant is helping Australians stretch their weekly budget by launching bulk-sized household essentials. Those wanting to stock their cupboards this winter can enjoy up to 70% off in savings.

Spanning from everyday necessities to cleaning supplies, substantial packs can create substantial savings.

WATCH: Folding hacks to keep your grocery bags tidy. Article continues after video.