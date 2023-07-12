Over 80 'Big Pack Value' items have entered stores.
Olga Scorer
Coles has launched 80 bulk-buy items as part of their 'Big Pack Value' range.
For a limited time only, the supermarket giant is helping Australians stretch their weekly budget by launching bulk-sized household essentials. Those wanting to stock their cupboards this winter can enjoy up to 70% off in savings.
Spanning from everyday necessities to cleaning supplies, substantial packs can create substantial savings.
Targeted to bigger families, brands in the value range include Huggies, Duracell, Colgate, and U by Kotex.
Huggies baby wipes, for example, will be available in a whopping 640 pack ($26), saving customers 30% while a pack of 50 AA batteries from Duracell ($29.90) saves 40%.
The introduction of the Big Pack Value range comes after Coles released their survey findings on the spending habits of over 9000 Australians. Findings revealed 85% of Australians "are making changes to minimise the cost of their grocery bill", which rises to 92% for young families.
"We know Australians are looking for ways to lower the cost of the weekly grocery shop and our Big Pack Value range offers households savings on the essentials they are reaching for week after week,” Coles General Manager for Health and Home, Deb Galle, said.
The value buys are available until Tuesday, August 29 or until stocks last.
“By offering products in bulk, we hope to take some pressure off the weekly shop, and with some of the products lasting families almost a year, customers can also save time shopping by stocking up," she continued.
