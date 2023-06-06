Alpine essentials are more accessible with Coles' new ski collection. Supplied

Officially launching on Monday, June 5, the line is available for a limited time only. Available exclusively online, free delivery is applicable across the Best Buys range.

Coles General Manager for Health and Home Deb Galle said that Coles is thrilled to launch their first-ever ski range.

"We know many households are experiencing budget pressures at this time and heading to the snow can be very expensive," Deb said.

"Coles Best Buys is all about making everyday homewares and tech more affordable for our customers - and now we're taking it to the slopes, giving customers amazing value on ski apparel, accessories and equipment for the first time ever."

A family of four can score a full ski wardrobe for $850 in total. With cotton insulation, length-adjustable details and cosy pockets; Coles pride that their range is functional, warming, and cost-effective.

Check out some of the pieces below...

