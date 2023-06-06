Officially launching on Monday, June 5, the line is available for a limited time only. Available exclusively online, free delivery is applicable across the Best Buys range.
Coles General Manager for Health and Home Deb Galle said that Coles is thrilled to launch their first-ever ski range.
"We know many households are experiencing budget pressures at this time and heading to the snow can be very expensive," Deb said.
"Coles Best Buys is all about making everyday homewares and tech more affordable for our customers - and now we're taking it to the slopes, giving customers amazing value on ski apparel, accessories and equipment for the first time ever."
A family of four can score a full ski wardrobe for $850 in total. With cotton insulation, length-adjustable details and cosy pockets; Coles pride that their range is functional, warming, and cost-effective.
Check out some of the pieces below...
Decathlon WEDZE 180 Women's Warm Ski Trousers, $59 at Coles
Decathlon WEDZE 100 Women's Ski Jacket - Black, $59 at Coles
Decathlon WEDZE Kids/Adult Skiing and Snowboarding Goggles All Weather - G 100 I - White, $49 at Coles
Decathlon WEDZE 100 Men's Ski Jacket, $59 at Coles
Decathlon WEDZE Men's Ski Base Layer Bottoms 500, $29 at Coles
Decathlon WEDZE 500 Women's Ski Base Layer Top, $29 at Coles