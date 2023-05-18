Secure snow goods for the whole family with these handy hacks. Supplied

ALDI's Snow Gear Special Buys collection is entering stores on Saturday, May 20. To prepare for this launch, fans have already started talking tactics online.

Evidently, the top fan hack was to arrive early.

As shared by one Facebook commenter, "Get there early, they usually hand out a floor plan to those waiting in line so you can go straight to those waiting in line so you can go straight to the area you are most interested in first."

Having an idea of what you what prior also helps when it comes to securing your items - this applies to sizing and styles. Check out the ALDI catalogue to get familiar with the clothing articles you want. Sizing charts (for shoes and clothing) can also be found online. This will make the shopping experience more seamless.

Adult Soft Shell Jackets ($59.99) and pants ($49.99).

According to ALDI fans, sizing up for kids is also recommended. This will allow the pieces to last longer.

Belinda Grice, Buying Director for Special Buys spoke of the snow collection, "The team in Australia partner with experts in Austria to create products that are of exceptional quality and loaded with innovative tech."

"Our high-performance gear is made to suit weather conditions from The Alps to Australia at a fraction of the price of what you’d expect to pay at specialist retailers. With uncompromised quality, durability and comfort, we’re delighted to bring you the freshest value this winter."