Which flavour will you be trying first? Supplied

Traditionally iced tea is filled to the brim with sugar and a whole cohort of sweeteners, but T2 Iced is the opposite.

Made from no artificial colours, sweeteners, or preservatives, each flavour will surely solve your sweet treat cravings without hurting your health.

Something we also love about this range is the fact that it is made sustainably using Rainforest Alliance-certified tea.

The range comes in twist top bottles and cans. Supplied

If you'd like to try T2 Iced for yourself, the four-can multipack (which is available in all flavours) is available to purchase for $10.

The 300ml Glass Bottles retail for $3.55 at your local supermarket, or for $4.50 at all other retailers.