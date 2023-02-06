Watermelon cooler mocktail. New Idea

Ingredients

2kg piece seedless watermelon

1 litre fresh cold-pressed apple juice

¹⁄³ cup lime juice

1 cup watermelon cocktail mixer (see Tip)

2 cups soda water

250g punnet strawberries, hulled, sliced

4 cups ice cubes

1 cup small fresh mint leaves

Instructions

1. Remove skin from watermelon. Chop flesh. Place watermelon into a blender in two batches. Blend on high speed until smooth. You will need 1.5 litres (6 cups) puree. Transfer to a large jug. Cover and refrigerate.

2. Just before serving, pour watermelon puree, juices, cocktail mixer and soda water into a drink dispenser or large jug. Stir gently to combine. Add strawberries, ice and mint.