Ingredients
- 2kg piece seedless watermelon
- 1 litre fresh cold-pressed apple juice
- ¹⁄³ cup lime juice
- 1 cup watermelon cocktail mixer (see Tip)
- 2 cups soda water
- 250g punnet strawberries, hulled, sliced
- 4 cups ice cubes
- 1 cup small fresh mint leaves
Instructions
1. Remove skin from watermelon. Chop flesh. Place watermelon into a blender in two batches. Blend on high speed until smooth. You will need 1.5 litres (6 cups) puree. Transfer to a large jug. Cover and refrigerate.
2. Just before serving, pour watermelon puree, juices, cocktail mixer and soda water into a drink dispenser or large jug. Stir gently to combine. Add strawberries, ice and mint.