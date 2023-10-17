Getty

Best Black Friday Deals at Myer in 2023

Whilst the exact sale specifics have yet to be released, based on previous Black Friday sales at Myer eager shoppers can expect big discounts across many of their most beloved products and brands.

What is Black Friday?

First originating in the United States, Black Friday is now a global event that many retailers take part in, often offering significant discounts on their products.

When is Black Friday?

The yearly retail sale is held in Australia every year on November 24.

Will Myer do a Black Friday sale in 2023?

Yes - the department store retailer has eagerly embraced the American shopping holiday.

When do the Black Friday sales start at Myer?

The annual Black Friday sales at Myer are expected to commence in the week leading up to November 24 and are expected to wrap up on Monday, November 27th with Cyber Monday.