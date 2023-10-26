Bunnings is known for it's bargain buys, and Black Friday is no exception. Getty

Available both in-store and online, we predict that the retail giant will be offering huge discounts on popular name brands such as Stanley, Karcher, Ryobi, Jumbuck, Makita, and Matador.

With a mammoth variety of products on offer in their catalogue, eager shoppers can also expect sales on everything from power tools to barbecues, gardening, and camping buys to appliances, furniture, and more.

"Bunnings is committed to delivering the widest range at the lowest price, backed up by our Price Guarantee," Bunnings said on its website ahead of the 2022 Black Friday sales.

"We are always looking at ways to excite our customers with new products, and this year we have delivered a special range of great value, limited stock items for the Bunnings Black Friday shopping event."

Based on 2022, it is expected that numerous deals will also be made available to shoppers on Bunnings Marketplace, an e-commerce platform that offers consumers a wide choice of products sold directly by Trusted Sellers.

What are the best Bunnings Black Friday deals for 2023?

Bunnings has yet to announce any Black Friday specials for 2023. We will update this page when they become available.

What stores are having Black Friday sales in Australia?

Alongside Bunnings, you'll find that most major retailers will have sales on Black Friday on November 24th and through to Cyber Monday on November 27th.

