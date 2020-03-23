A secret family feud buried for 70 years...

According to Danish magazine Her & Nu, Prince Knud and his brother Frederik IX never spoke again after this shock amendment.

The documentary also exposes how the prince – who died in 1976 – ‘never recovered’ from the way he and his family were treated, with the subject coming taboo within the Danish monarchy.

Prince Knud’s granddaughter Camilla of Rosenborg, 47, says she is happy the long-running dispute is now out in the open.

Princess Mary with her family.

“It has been kept a secret, that he tried to stop it. I think it’s really good that people now know that he tried to object to it,” Camilla told the magazine.

“So that people do not just think he just said: ‘OK, that’s how we’ll do it then’. Because that was not the case. He said: ‘No, no, no’!!”

Camilla’s son Ludwig, 19, also commended his late great-grandfather for fighting for his right to rule instead of Queen Margrethe.

The couple married in 2004.

“I think he’s damn cool. He stood up for himself. You come to respect him. I’m proud of being his great-grandchild,” he said in the documentary.

If the law had not been amended to allow female heirs to accede to the throne, Prince Frederik would never be king and Princess Mary would not be in line to become the future queen of Denmark.