Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dropped some telling hints about their favourite baby girl names. Getty

While visiting Melbourne in 2018 while pregnant with her first baby, who turned out to be a boy named Archie, Meghan told a fan the name "Harriet" was a great name. We can't blame her, it's the female version of her husband's name.

While visiting Brikenhead in 2018, Meghan also played around with the name "Amy".

A seven-year-old spoke to the Duchess at the time and later told media, "I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, 'That's a really pretty name, I like it. We'll have to think about it.' "

Meghan once told a fan the name "Harriet" was a great name. Instagram

According to PEOPLE, Meghan also showed interest in the name "Lily".

Throughout Meghan's pregnancy, the bookies have shown several other key names in the running.

Diana, Isabella and Grace are just some of the names that royal fans reckon the Duke and Duchess will go with, but another moniker got added to the mix after the death of Prince Philip in April.

Philippa is also in the running. Getty

Yep, Philippa (the female version of Philip) is also in the running to be the one singled out by the expecting parents.

So which will they choose? Well, that's still anyone's guess - stay tuned, you'll hear it here as soon as we know.

