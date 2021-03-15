Harry and Meghan are delighted to welcome a daughter. CBS

Harry could barely contain his excitement as he revealed the gender to Oprah.

“What more can you ask for?” he gushed. “We’ve got our family. We’ve got … the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Meghan added that this pregnancy would likely be their last, saying: “Two it is.”

After tragically suffering a miscarriage last July, the Sussexes announced their pregnancy news on Valentine’s Day with a stunning black-and-white portrait.

Following the tell-all, they released another family photo – this time with Meghan cradling Archie as he perched on top of her growing bump.

Three will soon become four. Misan Harriman

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson told PEOPLE, adding that the couple are "overjoyed" to be parents again.

