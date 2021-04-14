The Queen has reacted to Meghan's reasons for avoiding Prince Philip's funeral. Getty

"It was always a given that Harry would return to England for his grandfather's passing," a source told People magazine.

They also revealed that both Harry and Meghan were in contact with Her Majesty after the death.

"Meghan expressed condolences. The Queen understands why she can't travel at the moment".

Although Meghan has been advised not to travel, it seems the former Duchess is more than happy to stay in California regardless, as she is adamant on avoiding one very particular thing.

Prince Philip passed away on Friday 9th April 2021 at 99 years old. Getty

Indeed, friends of Meghan have spilled to the Daily Mail that the former Duchess of Sussex isn’t attending the funeral in order to avoid being the “centre of attention”

“Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral,” a source close to Meghan told the publication

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Prince William and Prince Harry will be reuniting for the first time since Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah in which he made several claims about the royal family. Getty

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have shared loving tributes to their grandfather in the wake of his passing.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm - and also because you never knew what he might say next." Prince Harry wrote on his official Archewell website, while also deeming his grandfather a "man of the barbecue".

Prince William's statement appeared on the official Kensington Royal Instagram page along with a picture of Philip and Prince George (captured by Kate Middleton herself). His words read: "My grandfather's century of life was defined by service - to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family....

"Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

While the brothers have famously feuded over the years, both Harry and William agreed on one thing in their statements - Philip had quite the mischievous sense of humour.

Perhaps the occasion will see the brothers finally put their differences aside?