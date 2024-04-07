Wild horses couldn’t have kept Penny McNamee from returning to Summer Bay to witness Home and Away’s wedding of the decade!

This week, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are finally getting hitched. Penny played Justin’s sister Tori Morgan on the long-running drama, and tells us she immediately said yes to coming back for her two-episode stint.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Home and Away's wedding