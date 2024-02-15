Ada with her mum, son and niece Sofia. Instagram

Ada loves to share insights into her life with her mum Jenny Nicodemou, her brother Costa Nicodemou, his wife Elena Nicodemou, and their daughters Sofia and Micaela.

In 2020, Ada spoke to Marie Claire about how her mother influenced her own parenting style.

“My mum Jenny was always the head of our household," she revealed to the publication. "She worked seven days a week but took me and my brother everywhere."

"I grew up in a delicatessen, counting back change to customers before I went to school. I get my work ethic from my mum."

“She’s taught me resilience, strength and how to stick up for myself."

Ada inflicts very similar ideals on Johnas as she revealed in the aforementioned exclusive with New Idea.

''I told him he needs to work," she told us. "He has started washing cars … he’s working hard, I’m just happy that he’s being creative."

Ada and Adam first debuted romance to the world in 2018 when they attended the TV Week Logie Awards together.

Ada and Adam first debuted romance to the world in 2018 when they attended the TV Week Logie Awards together. Ada previously spoke to our sister publication TV Week about their first interaction and how their relationship has grown since.

“We met at a work function and he had no idea who I was,” Ada said. “It’s kind of cool though, right? I like that he had no idea about the show.”

Adam fit perfectly into her happy little family and Johnas quickly came to adore his step-father.

“Adam and Johnas adore each other; he’s such a great stepdad and has really stepped up,” Ada told TV Week.

"For a man to come into my world and love a child as if he were his own – and love me like I’ve never been loved before – is incredibly special."

"My little Micaela I can't get enough of holding you," Ada wrote in an Instagram post from February 2024. Instagram

Aside from the close bond she has with her own children, Ada is also very open about her adoration for her brother, Costa, and his two gorgeous daughters Sofia, 3, and Micaela, who is three months old.

When Micaela was welcomed into the world in November 2023, Ada shared a heartfelt message to Instagram claiming she is "in love again."

"I’ve become an aunt for the second time, our gorgeous little Micaela ❤️ has just taken my breath away, literally couldn’t take my eyes off her, she’s the most adorable little girl. We are blessed 💕💕," she penned.

After having a very close bond with her niece Sofia for the past few years, Ada was very excited to have another little one to share her love with. As well as the two girls, Ada also has a lot of love for their father and her brother, Costa.

In March 2023, Ada shared a beautiful message to Instagram for Costa's birthday. "Happy birthday to my beautiful brother, you're an incredible father and loving husband and our family rock ❤️," she wrote.

After watching her as Leah on Home & Away for over 20 years, she also feels like a part of the family for many Aussie families and soap opera fans.