"Thank you for 5 amazing years babe." Instagram

The pair have been dating since 2016, and made their relationship public at the 2018 TV WEEK Logie Awards.

"It's such a great night," Ada told TV WEEK at the time. "And it's always lovely to be able to share it with a partner. I love the Logies - it's really special."

Ada also recently shared a throwback pic of her and Adam at the 2019 AACTA Awards, where the couple took a selfie on the red carpet.

Ada and Adam at the 2019 AACTA Awards. Instagram

In a previous chat with New Idea, the actress and mother opened up about her relationship and how she copes with motherhood, admitting that acting and raising her son Johnas means there’s often no time for romance.

“I’m a single mum, working full-time and running a household, trying to do a million and one things,” Ada said.

“Trying to find the time for self-care and the pleasures in life and not feel exhausted to do them all, it can be a real challenge,” she continued.

Ada and her boys. Instagram

Ada, who shares her nine-year-old son Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas, often shares sweet photos of her little family to social media.

On Johnas' birthday this year, the proud mum-of-one celebrated with several photos of her son and penned a loving message in the caption.

"Happy birthday baby boy, I love you so so much! Today was the best day of my life- meeting you for the first time. You are my life and my heart."

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!