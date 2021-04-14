Ada is currently dating Adam, who she has been with for the past few years. Instagram

Ada is currently dating Adam Rigby, after making their relationship public at the 2018 TV WEEK Logie Awards, not long after they met in 2016.

"It's such a great night," Ada told TV WEEK. "And it's always lovely to be able to share it with a partner. I love the Logies - it's really special."

In a previous chat with New Idea, the actress and mother opened up about her relationship and how she copes with motherhood, admitting that acting and raising her son Johnas means there’s often no time for romance.

“I’m a single mum, working full-time and running a household, trying to do a million and one things,” Ada said.

“Trying to find the time for self-care and the pleasures in life and not feel exhausted to do them all, it can be a real challenge,” she continued.

Ada shares eight-year-old son Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas.

The former Heartbreak High star welcomed Johnas into the world back in 2012 via IVF, but shortly afterwards she separated from his father Chrys, before divorcing him in 2016.

The couple started dating in 2006 and were together for around 15 years before they went their separate ways.

According to Woman’s Day, a family friend revealed cracks began to show in their relationship as the anniversary of their son Harrison - who was delivered stillborn at 8 months in 2014 - approached. Ada has spoken publicly about her struggle to cope with their tragic loss and the affect it had on their marriage: "We will never be the same people we were." “I just feel I can never be completely happy again because this has happened," she said.

Ada dated fellow Home and Away co-star Danny. Getty

Before Chrys, Ada was in a relationship with Danny Raco in 2002, where they ended up splitting that same year.

The two starred together in Home and Away, where Danny played Alex Poulos on the show - the brother to Ada's character Leah on the Aussie hit soap.

While Danny eventually left the show, Ada is still with her character of 20 years.