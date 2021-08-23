Happy birthday Johnas! Instagram

Ada lovingly captioned the social media photo album with a message dedicated to the day that changed her life.

"Happy birthday baby boy, I love you so so much! Today was the best day of my life- meeting you for the first time," she started.

"You are my life and my heart. Happy 9th birthday 🥳 🎉❤️😊."

Lynne McGranger shared a loving message in the post's comment section, writing: "Happy birthday Johnas . Hope you're getting spoilt 🎁🎂🥳🥰."

The festivities continued on Ada's Instagram story as the star shared moments from their day together.

She posted pictures of Johnas holding gifts from his godparents and plenty of zoom calls with family and friends.

One photo reveals huge rainbow coloured "Happy Birthday" balloons, cupcakes and fairy bread Ada made to liven up their lockdown birthday.

The mother and son team looked ecstatic despite the situation as they sang happy birthday and blew out nine candles over zoom.

It's great the family found a way to make the best of a bad situation because a few weeks ago, the Home and Away actress opened up about their isolation struggles.

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor revealed how much she and Johnas have been missing their family members.

In her post, she captured Johnas trying to work on his homeschooling wearing a soccer jersey with 'Sofia 21' written on the back, which is a reference to his cousin and godsister, Sofia.

Ada captioned the picture, "Missing his little cousin."

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.