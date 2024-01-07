James and Ada are living the good life on set! New Idea

On set, it’s hot, it’s humid but Ada and James are complete troopers, and knock things over in record time!

“I love the La Dolce Vita feel to this shoot,” Ada says. “I love that whole fun and glamorous era. I also love Italy – and I love pasta!”

So much so, Ada adds, that she’s already planning her next European holiday.

“I’m someone who needs a holiday – or eight! – to look forward to,” she says with a warm laugh.

Before she can jet off again, Ada, 46, and James are returning to Summer Bay – and straight back into one of their most challenging storylines yet, as Leah recovers from a mental health breakdown.

“It’s been challenging,” Ada shares.

“Filming this storyline has been quite draining – but it’s a really important story to tell.”

Ada, who has been on the show since 2000, adds, “I’ve had a lot of big storylines over the past year, so it’s been really good career-wise.”

REALTED: How Ada Nicodemou juggles stardom with family life

"Leah and Justin have been through a lot," says James. New Idea

Ada and James first met filming Aussie drama Breakers in 1998. Because they now spend so many hours together each day at work, the pair both appreciate time with their families in their downtime.

Ada is mum to son Johnas, 11, while James has daughter Scout, also 11.

“We’ve both got great lives outside of work, so what we like to do is come in to work, have a laugh, get the job done and then get home to our kids,” says James.

Having children of the same age is another bond that links the co-stars.

“Ada has given me a couple of notes on raising a daughter when I’ve asked her questions and she’s got questions for me too, sometimes,” James says.

With another full-on filming schedule ahead for 2024, Ada says she’s ready to throw herself into the work with her on-set family.

“Home and Away is like my other family to me,” she confesses.

“That’s why I’ve stayed with the show for so many years! It’s really lovely to work with Jimmy because he’s so passionate about the work, which means I am too. We all support each other in the Bay – it’s really lovely.”

RELATED: James Stewart and Stephen Peacocke are steaming up the screen