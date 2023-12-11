Steve Peacocke is reportedly set to join James Stewart in a new project. Media Mode

Former Packed to the Rafters star James joined Home and Away in 2016, just as Stephen, who played River Boy, Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton for five years, was preparing to depart.

The role earned him millions of fans and saw him take home the TV Week Logie Award for Most Popular Actor twice.

Stephen, 42, left Summer Bay to join Rebecca Gibney in the Seven drama series Wanted before going on to star in Network Ten’s Five Bedrooms, ABC’s The Newsreader and Seven’s smash hit RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service. Next year he’ll also front Human Error for Nine.

“That Stephen is simultaneously appearing in three different drama series on three different networks shows his star power,” our insider says.

“The fact that all three series have been successful hasn’t escaped the notice of TV executives.

“He’s quite simply the most bankable TV star in Australia. Everything he touches turns to gold!”

James shot to stardom on Packed To The Rafters. Matrix

With a gripping story arc in Home and Away and a recent lifestyle overhaul that saw him drop 12kg and gain a six pack, James is also at the top of any producer’s wish list.

And while the 48-year-old has no plans to leave Summer Bay after seven years playing Justin Morgan, he could be looking for a fresh challenge to take on.

READ NEXT: Stephen Peacocke gets candid about fatherhood