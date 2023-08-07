Just months after it became public knowledge that Aussie actor Stephen Peacocke and his wife, Bridgette Sneddon had quietly welcomed their firstborn child - a daughter - into the world sometime in 2022, the RFDS star has spoken candidly about his new role as a father for the first time.

Whilst filming season two of the hit Channel Seven drama, New Idea obtained images of the 41-year-old out and about in Broken Hill, NSW, with a baby girl.

His wife Bridgette, 36, in tow, the pair doted over the daughter, ensuring she was rugged up and ready to face the cool country air.

Their daughter's name has still yet to be revealed by the couple, but the baby was seen wearing a pink beanie knitted with a white 'O', suggesting her name begins with the letter.