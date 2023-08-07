Just months after it became public knowledge that Aussie actor Stephen Peacocke and his wife, Bridgette Sneddon had quietly welcomed their firstborn child - a daughter - into the world sometime in 2022, the RFDS star has spoken candidly about his new role as a father for the first time.
WATCH NOW: RFDS Trailer. Article continues after video.
Whilst filming season two of the hit Channel Seven drama, New Idea obtained images of the 41-year-old out and about in Broken Hill, NSW, with a baby girl.
His wife Bridgette, 36, in tow, the pair doted over the daughter, ensuring she was rugged up and ready to face the cool country air.
Their daughter's name has still yet to be revealed by the couple, but the baby was seen wearing a pink beanie knitted with a white 'O', suggesting her name begins with the letter.
Stephen Peacocke is notoriously private, and that extends to his family
Getty
In an August 2023 interview with Perth Now, Stephen made the surprising admission that the hardest thing about being a parent and being famous was "yawning."
"You take it in your stride," he said, reflecting upon his many learnings as a first-time parent.
"It's a bit less sleep but it is all good."
The couple at a 2014 red carpet event (one of the only public appearances they have made together)
Getty
Bridgette and Stephen have long been a notoriously private couple, marrying in 2014 in an intimate Sydney wedding after dating for a decade.
"It was the best day of my life getting married," he gushed at the time, also adding that he was "just a private person" when it came to keeping himself, and his family out of the spotlight.