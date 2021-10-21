In the post, which you can see above, James uploaded a side-by-side photo of himself when he was eight-years-old and a photo of his inspiration at the time, Don Johnson.

Younger James had even dressed up the same as Don, where he wore a white jacket with a pink shirt underneath.

The only thing missing was the sunglasses of course, but James otherwise nailed the look.

Happy birthday James! Instagram

Don antics aside, James' Home and Away co-stars jumped at the chance to share well-wishes and messages of love on his special day.

"Happy birthday Jimmy. Hope your girls spoil you rotten," Lynne McGranger wrote in the comments underneath the post.

"Happy birthday, brother!! Hope you have a brilliant day!" Ditch Davey said.

"Happy birthday Jimmy!" Georgie Parker added, while Nicholas Cartwright said: "On ya Jimmy!"

The actor will be spoiled by his loved ones today. Instagram

Last year, James celebrated his birthday with wife Sarah Roberts, who uploaded a new photo of the pair together as she wished her husband a happy birthday.

The actress paid tribute to her beloved beau in the caption, writing: “The most potent creature I know. My forever lover. Happy birthday husband.”

We don't doubt that Sarah will make sure James feels special today, as well as his daughter Scout, who will do everything to see that he's absolutely spoiled.

To find your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony today!