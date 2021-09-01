Ditch and his family currently live in Sydney. Instagram

Ditch also opened up about his sons, and revealed that his youngest has already taken a strong interest in his career.

"Taika is pretty animated. He’s followed me and did a couple of voice-over jobs a little while ago, and he’s pretty theatrical," Ditch said.

As for whether or not that means the 10-year-old might follow in his acting footsteps, Ditch isn't too sure of that just yet.

"All I want for these kids is for them to be happy, whatever path they choose to take."

Ditch and his wife Sophia. Getty

While Ditch and Sophia have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, it's not hard to tell that the pair have built a lovely family together.

Like Ditch, Sophia is an actor, and has previously been candid about motherhood on her Instagram.

"I concede to not being the world's greatest mother, or having all the answers in times when my children looked to me with questioning eyes but I continue to do my best with all that I know," she shared.

"Although I read books, parenting doesn’t come with a manual for each child no matter their race or ability, as parents we are all in this together."

The Daveys in Paris! Instagram

Before the pandemic hit, Ditch and his family would create lasting memories as they travelled the world together.

One of their most recent trip was a holiday to Paris in 2018, where Ditch captured a family photo underneath the Eiffel Tower and shared it to Instagram.

"#paris family vacation," he simply captioned the post.

With COVID restrictions still firmly in place, the family have instead been spending quality time bonding in the comfort of their own home.

