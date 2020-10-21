“The most potent creature I know. My forever lover. Happy birthday husband," Sarah Roberts (left) wrote as she paid tribute to her husband James Stewart (right). Instagram

James and Sarah tied the knot in July last year at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin – the same venue David and Victoria Beckham chose for their nuptials.

Former Packed To The Rafters star James told New Idea he had been planning the proposal for about six months and joked his eight-year-old daughter Scout, who he shares with his ex Jessica Marais, was pressuring him into it.

“[My daughter] Scout is watching movies with princesses marrying princes, so it was a gag for a long time where she’d say, ‘When are you going to do that? You better do it quick dad! You’re going to lose her’” he said.

“And one day I was like, ‘Do it!’ So I spoke to my mum and she was like, ‘why the…haven’t you done it yet?!’”

The couple met when Sarah joined Home and Away in 2017 and hilariously, the first scene they shared together involved Sarah’s character Willow attacking James’ character Justin.

“Never underestimate a good hair flick, some leathers & a punch in the guts. It may just land you a husband!” she previously joked about their first meeting.

In a candid interview with TV WEEK in 2018, Sarah shared details about their early days together.

"I'm a nervous person and I shot about eight scenes that day, so it was full-on," she recalled.

"But Jimmy took me under his wing [that day]. I learnt a lot from him."

She also shared how their romance spilled over from reel life to real life.

"We became friends and things just evolved. He's very funny, charming, kind and generous – plus he's handsome! So all of those things attracted me to him," Sarah added.